Kim Kardashian spotted out in public with ex Kanye West amid ‘co-parenting issues’

Exes Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunited for their son Saint’s basketball game this weekend.

The reality star settled her divorce from the rapper in November 2022, agreeing on joint custody of their four children – North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.

In photos and videos obtained by TMZ, the pair were seen supporting their son at the sporting event in LA on Friday night.

The former couple arrived separately, and were joined by their youngest daughter Chicago.

Kim and Kanye sat several chairs apart during the game, but were pictured briefly chatting at one point.

Since their split in February 2021, the exes have only reunited to support their children at various gatherings.

Meanwhile, sources with direct knowledge have told TMZ that behind the scenes there have been problems with various child-rearing issues.

The insider noted that Kim and Kanye “don’t see eye to eye”, and the mother-of-four is “super upset” over Kanye’s latest torrent of antisemitic rants.

The rapper has come under fire in recent years for his shocking antisemitic outbursts, one of which saw him showcasing support for Adolf Hitler.

Kanye’s erratic displays lost him a huge sum of money and endorsement deals, and he was also dropped by his talent agency.

Speaking on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast in December 2022, Kim got emotional as she spoke about co-parenting with Kanye.

The 42-year-old discussed protecting her kids from their father’s recent controversies, and said she goes above and beyond to keep her children off the internet and social media.

Kim explained that she wants her children to see Kanye in the best light because she had “the best memories” with her own father growing up.

Speaking through tears, Kim confessed: “It’s hard, co-parenting, it’s really f***ing hard.”

“But I had the best dad and the best memories… and that’s all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that’s what I would want for them.”

“So like if they don’t know things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, like why would I ever bring that energy to them?” she continued.

“That’s like really heavy grown up s**t, that they’re not ready to deal with, and when they are we’ll have those conversations and I’ll be so prepared.”

“But until then I’ll do anything to keep their life as normal as possible.”

Kim also said she knows her kids will one day thank her for not publicly “bashing” their father.

Kanye has had many controversies over the years, but it’s safe to say he took things to another level in 2022.

It all kicked off in February 2021, when Kim filed for divorce from Kanye after almost seven years of marriage.

While the pair appeared amicable after their split, their divorce took a nasty turn when Kim started dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

After they went public with their romance, Kanye launched a number of scathing social media attacks against Kim and her beau in early 2022.

The rapper’s online behaviour led to him being suspended from Instagram for 24 hours, and he was also banned from performing at The Grammys.

He also released two music videos which depicted him “burying” animated versions of Pete.

The reality star and SNL comedian have since parted ways due to their conflicting schedules.

Almost two years after Kim filed, the former couple finally settled their divorce at the end of November 2022 – agreeing on joint custody of their four children.

While Kim will still have their kids the majority of the time, Kanye will pay over $200,000 a month in child support, and is also responsible for an equal share of their children’s educational expenses and security expenses.

Their divorce settlement came just weeks after Kanye faced major backlash over an anti-Semitic message he posted on Twitter.

In a since-deleted post, the Yeezy founder wrote that he was “sleepy” but planned “to go death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE” when he woke up.

He continued: “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew. Also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

That October, members of the Goyim Defense League, a group that spreads conspiracy theories about Jews, displayed anti-Semitic banners on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles.

The group appeared to support West, as their banners read: “Honk if you know… Kanye is right about the Jews… GOYIM TV.TV. REV 3:9, John 8:44.”

The anti-Semitic protest sparked outrage on social media, and many celebrities took to social media to share their support for the Jewish community – including Kanye’s ex Kim.

In a statement, Kim wrote on Twitter: “Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric toward them to come to an immediate end.”

Amid the backlash against Kanye, huge brands like Balenciaga and Adidas cut ties with the rapper, while stores like Gap, T.J Maxx and Foot Locker refused to stock Yeezy merchandise.

Skechers also alleged that Kanye showed up at one of their corporate offices in LA “unannounced and uninvited” and had to be escorted off the property by two executives.

In a statement, the footwear brand wrote: “Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech.”

“The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”

Last month, Kanye apologised to the Jewish community, and said he “deeply regrets any pain” he caused.

The GoldDigger rapper took to his newly reactivated Instagram page to issue an apology to his 18.2m followers in Hebrew.

He wrote: “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.

“I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding More in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

The post divided fans with some accepting his apology, and others not.

In the comment section of the post, many people accepted the apology but warned him not to act out again.

One commenter wrote: “Next time we won’t accept forgiveness, be careful.”

Another user declined his peace offering and said: “We won’t forget and we won’t forgive plus I hate you for a decade that freed us from the persona Bama.”