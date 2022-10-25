Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West over his ‘unacceptable’ anti-Semitic comments

Adidas has officially cut ties with Kanye West over his anti-Semitic comments.

Earlier this month, the rapper faced major backlash for posting an anti-Semitic message on Twitter.

In a since-deleted post, the Yeezy founder wrote that he was “sleepy” but planned “to go death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE” when he woke up.

He continued: “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew. Also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Over the weekend, members of the Goyim Defense League, a group that spreads conspiracy theories about Jews, displayed anti-Semitic banners on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles.

The group appeared to support West, as their banners read: “Honk if you know… Kanye is right about the Jews… GOYIM TV.TV. REV 3:9, John 8:44.”

On Tuesday, Adidas said in a statement: “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech.”

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

“After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

“This is expected to have a short-term negative impact of up to €250 million on the company’s net income in 2022 given the high seasonality of the fourth quarter.”

Kanye has collaborated with Adidas on his Yeezy brand since 2015.

The German sportswear band faced pressure to cut ties with Ye this month, after he said on a podcast: “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”

Amid the ongoing backlash against the rapper, Kanye has been dropped by talent agency CAA.

Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga also cut ties with him last week.

During an interview with Piers Morgan on October 19, Kanye said he doesn’t regret his anti-Semitic tweet, but apologised for causing people “hurt”.

“I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the death con [comments],” he said.

“I feel like I caused hurt and confusion. And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through, and that I used my platform where you say hurt people hurt people. I was hurt.”

Alongside the backlash surrounding his anti-Semitic tweet, the rapper was also slammed for taking aim at Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson earlier this month.

The 45-year-old is also being sued for $250 million by George Floyd’s daughter, for comments he made over the circumstances of his death.