Kim Kardashian ‘snubs invitation’ to meet with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has reportedly snubbed an invitation to meet up with her ex Kanye West.

The rapper allegedly reached out to the reality star to offer to meet for a drink; however, when she turned down the invitation, he became “mad” that she “disrespected” him.

The news comes just weeks after Kanye once again took aim at the Kardashian clan during his latest social media tirade.

A source told The Sun: “He called her up while there suggesting they do dinner – she told him her schedule was full.”

“He wouldn’t let it up and kept trying for a late-night drink. That’s made him even madder, because she’s disrespected him according to his philosophy.”

“But she knows it would just be more rants about schools, about the kids using social media.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, after almost seven years of marriage.

While the pair appeared amicable after their split, their divorce took a nasty turn late last year when Kim started dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

After they went public with their romance, Kanye launched a number of scathing social media attacks against Kim and her beau.

The rapper’s online behaviour led to him being suspended from Instagram for 24 hours, and he was also banned from performing at this year’s Grammys back in April.

He also released two music videos which depicted him “burying” animated versions of Pete, who he has continuously referred as “Skete” online.

The reality star and SNL comedian have since parted ways due to their conflicting schedules.

Kim and Kanye tied-the-knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.