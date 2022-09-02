Kanye West takes aim at the Kardashian family in another shocking social media rampage

Kanye West has once again taken aim at the Kardashian family on social media.

On Thursday night, the 45-year-old went on another social media tirade against his ex Kim and members of her famous family – namely her mother Kris Jenner.

In one post, the rapper called out the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch for supporting her daughters when they shot for Playboy.

Alongside a photo of Kylie Jenner’s former assistant Victoria Villarroel, he wrote: “Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do.”

“Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”

Kanye’s social media tirade started with a post about where his four children with Kim — North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago — will go to school.

In the post, he wrote: “My kids going to Donda / They not going to Sierra Canyon / Charlemagne the God [sic] and Kris / get your motherf**king popcorn.”

The father-of-four then shared screenshots of a text he sent someone, presumably Kim, in which he said they “don’t have a say so of where the kids go to school.”

“Why you get say say?” he wrote in the texts. “Cause you half white?”

In the following screenshot, Kim shared a message from her mother asking Kanye to stop mentioning her name on social media.

“I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end,” Kris said, to which he replied, “Y’all don’t have so so over my black children and where they go to school.”

Kanye West appears to be speaking on Kris Jenner on Instagram pic.twitter.com/RYBTnKC1nE — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 1, 2022

In another shocking post, the 45-year-old gave a shout-out to all the men who have fathered children with the Kardashian sisters – including Travis Scott, Tristan Thompson, and Scott Disick.

“Calling my fellow c*m doners [sic] We in this 2gthr [sic],” he wrote.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye last February, after almost seven years of marriage.

While the pair appeared amicable after their split, their divorce took a nasty turn late last year when Kim started dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

After they went public with their romance, Kanye launched a number of scathing social media attacks against Kim and her beau.

The rapper’s online behaviour led to him being suspended from Instagram for 24 hours, and he was also banned from performing at this year’s Grammys.

He also released two music videos which depicted him “burying” animated versions of Pete, who he has continuously referred as ‘Skete’ online.

Kim and Pete have since parted ways due to their conflicting schedules, but it doesn’t look like Kanye is done slamming his ex on social media.

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.