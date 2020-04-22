Kim Kardashian shares sweet idea for parents during lockdown

This is a really sweet idea

Kim Kardashian has shared a sweet tip for parents to keep busy during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been isolating at home with husband Kanye West and daughters North and Chicago, as well as sons Saint and Psalm.

Kim took to Instagram and explained to her 166 million followers that she has organised on her phone picture folders for each of her children.

“The best thing I’ve been doing is organizing all of the pictures in my phone and making folders for each of my children,” she wrote.

Alongside the message was an adorable picture of her daughter Chicago playing with blocks.

Fans were quick to take to the comment section and agree with the mother of four.

“Kim K is the best mom ever I swear,” a follower wrote.

“What a great idea Kim!” another added.

“Too cute! Like, what a beauty,” one fan commented.

The post comes after Kim, 39, shared letters written to her from prisoners, thanking her for helping them.

