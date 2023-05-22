Kim Kardashian reveals why she cries herself to sleep at night: ‘It’s been the most challenging thing’

Kim Kardashian has revealed she cries herself to sleep some nights due to the challenges of being a single mother.

Speaking on Jay Shetty’s podcast, the 42-year-old opened up about raising her four children – North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 – who she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim revealed the mornings are the craziest, and joked you just “have no idea what’s going on.”

“It’s like I always have to do one of my daughter’s hair — and it has to be perfect and it has to be a certain way — and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you… It’s like full crazy madness, cooking, running around. Like, it’s wild,” she explained.

Despite its challenges, Kim said “parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself.”

“It has been the most challenging thing. There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy shit, this f***ing tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?”

“You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they’re fighting, and you know, there’s no one there. Like, it’s [just] me to play good police officer and bad cop.”

The SKIMS founder admitted she’s working on “being a little bit firmer” with her children, before she confessed: “Parenting is really f***ing hard.”

“That’s the only way I can describe it. It is the most rewarding job in the entire world. It is. There is nothing that can prepare you. … I don’t care how long you wait. I don’t care what you’re waiting for. You are never prepared.”

“But, you will figure it out, and it will make you so proud of yourself that you figured it out and that you got through the day.”

Reflecting on the countless sleepless nights she’s had as a parent, Kim admitted sometimes “we are going hour by hour to see if we’re gonna survive night by night.”

“If a tantrum comes in, oh my God, your life is completely upside down,” she continued.

“But it teaches you so much more about yourself than I think anyone, any parent, could have ever anticipated.”

“I mean, there’s nights when you don’t wash your hair for days as a mom and you have spit up all over you and you’re wearing the same pajamas, especially in COVID. It was insane, you know?”

When asked what parenting is like versus what she thought it would be before she had kids, the reality star replied: “Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn’t be like a more true statement.”

“So, like, when you’re in it, I mean, especially when they’re babies and you’re feeding … there’s madness going on.”

“It’s like full madness. It’s the best chaos though.”