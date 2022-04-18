Kim Kardashian reveals she’s ‘obsessed’ with this new Netflix show

Kim Kardashian has revealed she’s “obsessed” with Netflix’s new dating show The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.

The 10-part series is produced by Kinetic Content (the company behind Love Is Blind) and is hosted by Love Is Blind presenters Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

The official synopsis for the series reads: “How do you know you’ve found the one?”

“This new social experiment follows six different couples on the verge of marriage. One of the partners of each couple has issued an ultimatum, forcing them to either get married or move on.”

“Over the course of eight weeks, each will choose new potential partners for an unforgettable experience in hopes of gaining clarity on the future of their relationships.”

Kim shared a snap of her watching the show on her Instagram Stories, and wrote: “My new show obsession. Ultimatum.”

The Ultimatum is one of the top trending shows on Netflix in the world right now, and viewers have been taking to Twitter to react to the series.

One tweeted: “I’m binge watching #TheUltimatum on Netflix, and this has to be some of the messiest shit Netflix has ever concocted and I’m living for every single minute of it.”

Another wrote: “The Ultimatum is Netflix’s messiest reality tv show. Binge-watched all 10 episodes in just two days.”

I’m binge watching #TheUltimatum on Netflix, and this has to be some of the messiest shit Netflix has ever concocted and I’m living for every single minute of it. pic.twitter.com/UBPaUYaHdT — ɳick | April 24th 🥳 (@Creat1ve) April 14, 2022

I literally binge watched #TheUltimatum in one sitting 🙃 — JS (@mrjscott1) April 11, 2022

The Ultimatum is Netflix’s messiest reality tv show 😫 😩😩 Binge-watched all 10 episodes in just two days 😅 #TheUltimatum https://t.co/bXqHWwqtWp — rahel (@rahel__y) April 14, 2022

So I finished the #theultimatum yesterday and my God this show is a mess and I’m obsessed! Can’t wait for the new episode! — America is Ghetto (@ToniNBeauty) April 12, 2022