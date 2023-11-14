Kim Kardashian reveals how her parents divorce guided her through her separation from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has revealed how her parents divorce helped her navigate her split from ex husband Kanye West.

In February 2021, Kim filed for divorce from her rapper husband after seven years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

At the time, Entertainment Tonight reported that the former couple will share joint custody of their four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm – with “equal access,” but the reality star will still have the kids the majority of the time.

The mother-of-four has now graced the cover of GQ’s 2023 Men of the Year Issue and has told the publication about how her parents divorce guided her through her separation from the Gold Digger rapper.

The 43-year-old recalled how her parents made her and her siblings feel “seen” during the divorce – something Kim wanted to do with her own children.

Kim revealed how her parent’s split came as a shock to her: “I didn’t foresee it, I was in the bath and they called a family meeting.”

“I remember thinking, ‘Please, Lord, don’t let them be getting a divorce’. I never had an inkling that it would happen, but I knew that was what they were going to tell us. I felt it,” the Kardashian continued.

Kim then reflected on how the marriage split helped her navigate her own divorce: “I did think about how my parents handled it with us.”

“I just remember them being open…Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard. You want to be sensitive because they’re just kids, and it’s hard to go through no matter what age.”

“You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It’s okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side,” Kim added.

Kim and Kanye began dating in 2021 and tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Italy in 2014.

Since their split in 2021 after seven years of marriage, Kim has been linked to a number of famous faces, including Pete Davidson, Tom Brady and most recently NFL player, Odell Beckham.