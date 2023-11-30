Kim Kardashian reveals her family ‘scammed the system’ in a bid for fame

Kim Kardashian has revealed that her family “scammed the system” in a bid for fame.

The revelation came on the season four finale of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday.

In the episode, the 43-year-old reflected on her family’s rise to stardom as the family gathered for Scott Disick’s 40th birthday.

Momager Kris Jenner began the conversation as she made reference to how long Scott has been apart of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

“You were literally here episode one, season 1,” said Kris who referred to their original reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“I was like, ‘This show’s going nowhere,’” Disick joked in response.

Later, Kim noted how she’s known Kourtney’s ex, Scott, for over 19 years, and thanked him for “supporting me through thick and thin” and “through every phase.”

“[Remember] when you were on the cover of Dog Fancy?” Scott joked, to which Kim’s family quickly clarified it was K9 Magazine.

“Anything for a cover!” Kim exclaimed.

She continued: “Guys, we scammed the system. We did it! Whatever it is, we figured it out and did it! We put in some hard work.”

In a confessional interview later, the SKIMS founder said: “Scott’s my motivator. He’ll always say, ‘God, can you believe you did it?’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t, this is crazy.’ … We aren’t supposed to be here, like how did we get in this cool party? We weren’t the cool kids, how did we do it?”