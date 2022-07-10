Kim Kardashian reveals daughter North’s recent prank was mistaken for a real murder scene: ‘It was bad’

Kim Kardashian has revealed a prank her daughter North recently pulled was mistaken for a real murder scene.

The SKIMS founder explained that her 9-year-old daughter is “really into special effects makeup”, and one gory prank almost went very wrong as police were nearly called.

The reality star told Allure: “I have a teacher come and show her special effects makeup—where it’s like wounds and blood and tons of stuff.”

She continued: “She’s actually so good that I rented a house this summer and she took all of her special effects makeup and she decided not only to prank me and do it on her and Chicago, but she made the whole room look like a murder scene.”

The 41-year-old explained that she then got the kids cleaned and ready for bed because they had school the next morning, but didn’t have time to clean up the room.

The mother-of-five recalled: “I was waiting until the next morning to clean it up. I had to rush out the door and go to school. The housekeeper came and tried to call the authorities and called the homeowner thinking that it was a full, real murder scene.”

Kim said she had to let the owner and housekeeper know that “it was completely just a prank” and that the kids were using special effects makeup.

She added: “It was bad. I have photos and it’s crazy.”

