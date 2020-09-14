Kim Kardashian responds to backlash over new maternity collection

The reality star is releasing the collection as part of her SKIMS shapewear line

Kim Kardashian has responded to backlash over her new maternity collection.

The mother-of-four announced over the weekend that her SKIMS shapewear line would be releasing maternal solutionwear, aiming to offer “comfort and support for your changing body during and after pregnancy”

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the reality star clarified the aim of the collection – after some fans criticised Kim for trying to make a pregnant body look “slim”.

“To anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear, and if you haven’t been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it’s like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women, @skims maternity line is not to slim but to support,” she wrote.

“The belly part doesn’t slim your belly. It’s actually sheer and a thinner layered material compared to the rest of the garment.

“It provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back – and the compression on the leggings helps with pain relief caused by swelling.

“It is also worn after you have given birth and provides the comfort and support that most women need after delivery especially if you are recovering from a cesarean.”

“We launched this category in response to the tens of thousands of pregnant women who wrote us requesting it and because it was something I personally needed when I was pregnant myself,” she explained.

“Based on the majority of positive feedback we have received so far from pregnant women around the world, I am incredibly proud to provide a solution that will provide comfort and support during the times that we all need it most, during pregnancy and after.”

Sharing her support for Kim, Chrissy Teigen – who is expecting her third child with John Legend – tweeted: “on the controversy that is pregnancy shapewear: it’s not to be smaller. these brands aren’t pressuring us to be smaller. thanks for looking out for us everyone but we’re good!”

on the controversy that is pregnancy shapewear: it’s not to be smaller. these brands aren’t pressuring us to be smaller. thanks for looking out for us everyone but we’re good! https://t.co/8arPjfDiUl — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 13, 2020

Kim announced the maternity collection on Saturday, tweeting: “What you’ve been waiting for: @SKIMS Maternity is coming soon!

“Introducing Maternity Solutionwear™ that offers the best in comfort & support for your changing body during & after pregnancy. Launching on Wednesday, September 16 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET in 9 colors & in sizes XXS – 5X.”

While a lot of Kim’s followers shared their excitement at the news, some questioned the purpose of maternal shapewear.

Jameela Jamil wrote: “It would be so cool if pregnant people could just be allowed to be pregnant and get bigger and not be self conscious, and enjoy the miracle taking place inside their body and not have to worry about feeling embarrassed/shamed that their body is changing for an amazing reason.”

It would be so cool if pregnant people could just be allowed to be pregnant and get bigger and not be self conscious, and enjoy the miracle taking place inside their body and not have to worry about feeling embarrassed/shamed that their body is changing for an amazing reason. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 13, 2020

Excuse my ignorance but who’s trynna shape their pregnant bodies? Y’all don’t like being comfy and free and loose when pregnant? It’s pretty much the only time you can be as shapeless and free and comfy as you want! 🤔 — Proenca P (@brownythefirst) September 12, 2020

I’m sure that’s the one thing pregnant women need above all! Being pressed to a slimmer figure — Sara Moh (@SaraM5115) September 12, 2020

