Kim Kardashian hits back at ‘blackfishing’ accusations

Kim Kardashian has responded to “blackfishing” accusations.

The KUWTK star has faced backlash in the past for styling her hair in waist-length braids and cornrows, with many accusing her of altering her appearance to seem Black or racially ambiguous.

Speaking to i-D magazine about the criticism, the SKIMS founder said: “Obviously, I would never do anything to appropriate any culture. But I have in the past got backlash from putting my hair in braids and I understand that.”

Kim, who shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West, explained: “Honestly, a lot of the time it comes from my daughter asking us to do matching hair. And I’ve had these conversations with her that are like, ‘Hey, maybe this hairstyle would be better on you and not on me’.”

“But I also want her to feel that I can do a hairstyle with her and not make it that big of a deal either if that’s something that she’s really asking for, and really wants.”

“But I’ve learned and grown over the years, and figured out good ways to communicate with all my kids about all this,” she said.

The 41-year-old added: “I’ve definitely learned over time, and I’ve tried to pass that culture of learning onto my kids too, but then there’s also a history of braiding hair in Armenia, and people forget that I am Armenian as well.”

Kim concluded that her “biggest goal” is to “have raised kind and well adjusted kids.”

“I hope we’re just enjoying life, and helping other people,” she said.