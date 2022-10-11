Kim Kardashian ‘hires additional security’ after ex Kanye West reveals their childrens’ school online

Kim Kardashian has reportedly hired additional security after her ex Kanye West revealed their childrens’ school online.

According to TMZ, the SKIMS founder is concerned that anyone can show up to the private school and potentially pose harm to the students.

In one of his recent social media tirades, the rapper – who shares North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with Kim, said he would rather his four children attend his newly opened Donda Academy, which is not an accredited school.

Last month, Kanye said he and Kim had a “good conversation” about their childrens’ education in an attempt to “co-parent”.

The rapper proposed the “idea” that the four children should change their school plan to three days at their current private school and two days at Donda Academy in Simi Valley, California.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, after almost seven years of marriage.

While the pair appeared amicable after their split, their divorce took a nasty turn late last year when Kim started dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

After they went public with their romance, Kanye launched a number of scathing social media attacks against Kim and her beau.

The rapper’s online behaviour led to him being suspended from Instagram for 24 hours, and he was also banned from performing at this year’s Grammys back in April.

He also released two music videos which depicted him “burying” animated versions of Pete, who he has continuously referred as “Skete” online.

The reality star and SNL comedian have since parted ways due to their conflicting schedules.

