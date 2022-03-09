Kim Kardashian hints Pete Davidson will be in new Hulu series as she opens up about their romance

Kim Kardashian has hinted her boyfriend Pete Davidson will make an appearance in her family’s new reality show.

The reality star started dating the SNL comedian in October, following her split from Kanye West last February.

During a new interview with Variety, the 41-year-old addressed her romance with Pete for the first time, and confirmed she’ll talk about him in their new Hulu series.

After the interviewer said they had watched the first episode of their new show, which premieres on Hulu next month, they pointed out that Kim talks about Pete “a bit” in the episode.

Kim replied: “I actually don’t talk about him. Well, they were trying to get me to – and I do later on – but you’ll see my family members and friends always asking me questions.”

“There were times when I was seen out [with Pete] and then I would be with my family or friends, like my mom had a birthday party a few days after, and I walk in and everyone’s like, ‘Hello, excuse me!?'”

“Everyone kept on asking me and I was like, ‘You guys, everyone just leave me the fuck alone and let me live my life.’ Let me take a page out of Kourtney’s handbook, and let me just live my best life.”

The mother-of-four continued: “You’ll just have to see, but I’m always open and honest and I’ll never not be, so you’ll definitely get that honesty and openness when it comes to the relationship that I’m in.”

“I definitely explain how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know. I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

When asked if she’s filmed with Pete yet, Kim confirmed she’s hasn’t but hinted he’ll be on the show’s next season.

“I have not filmed with him. And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does,” she said.

“But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away.”

“I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season. It wouldn’t reach until next season.”