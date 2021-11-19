Kim Kardashian funds life changing flight for female Afghan footballers and their families

Kim Kardashian funded a flight to the UK for a group of female Afghan footballers and their families this week.

The Afghan women’s team and their loved-ones were flown from Pakistan, where they had been in hiding since the Taliban claimed power in Afghanistan back in August.

The group of around 130 people landed at Stansted Airport on Thursday, after Home Secretary Priti Patel issued visas for the entire squad.

Kim Kardashian helps evacuate Afghan women soccer players, and their families, out of Kabul today. Kardashian chartered the plane that contained a total of 130 people fleeing #Afghanistan 🇦🇫 pic.twitter.com/0BMnimXwDd — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) November 18, 2021

The squad were in Pakistan on temporary 30-day visas after escaping the Taliban rule in Afghanistan, but were facing being returned to the country if they were not accepted elsewhere.

They must now complete 10 days of quarantine, before they start their new lives in the UK.

A representative for Kim Kardashian confirmed that she funded the charter flight, after she was contacted by New York Rabbi Moshe Margaretten – who has worked with her in the past on criminal justice reform in the US.

Khalida Popal, a former captain of Afghanistan’s national women’s team, took to Twitter last night to thank Kim for her generosity.

Thank you @KimKardashian and @SKIMS from the bottom of my heart for generously donating all the funds for this flight. My mother is a big fan of yours, and now so am I! Kim Kardashian West is an example to others to step up to the plate and help others in their time of need. — Khalida Popal (@khalida_popal) November 18, 2021

