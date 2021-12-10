Kim Kardashian files to become legally single – hours after Kanye West begs her to take him back

Kim Kardashian has filed to become legally single and have her maiden name restored, just hours after Kanye West publicly begged her to take him back.

According to TMZ, the reality star’s divorce attorney filed the legal documents on Friday, which if signed off by a judge, will make her officially single.

The 40-year-old is essentially asking the judge overseeing their case to separate issues of child custody and property from marital status, allowing them to be settled at a different date.

The news comes just hours after Kanye begged Kim to take him back at a star-studded concert in Los Angeles.

Amid her shocking new romance with SNL comedian Pete Davidson, Kim’s estranged husband has been very publicly fighting to win her back in recent weeks.

On Thursday night, the rapper was performing his hit song Runaway at a benefit concert at the LA Memorial Coliseum when he called out Kim on-stage.

Kanye West singing about Kim Kardashian on the Alternate Runaway Outro 🐐😢🔥 pic.twitter.com/dykSUdTqOl — STRAPPED! (@STRAPPEDEXTRAS8) December 10, 2021

During the song, the 44-year-old slightly changed the lyrics to sing: “Baby, I need you to run right back to me… more specifically, Kimberly.”

Kim was pictured at the event with their daughter North, and a host of famous faces were also in the audience – including Lizzo, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, and Chance the Rapper.

Kanye’s concert was a benefit to free Larry Hoover, an incarcerated gang member serving six life sentences for the 1973 murder of a drug dealer.

The rapper teamed up with Drake for the concert, after the pair recently settled their years-long feud.

Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The pair tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

