Kim Kardashian holds hands with Pete Davidson on another romantic date night

Kim Kardashian has been spotted holding hands with Pete Davidson on another romantic date night.

The 41-year-old reality star recently confirmed her romance with the 28-year-old comedian, after they sparked dating rumours last month.

New photos published by DailyMail.com show Kim and Pete looking loved-up on Sunday night as they went for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

The pair were escorted by their body guard into a private room of the well-known Italian eatery, and were later pictured leaving together.

Paparazzi snapped photos of the new couple in fits of laughter, as they made their way home in a Lamborghini SUV.

The news comes after the pair celebrated Pete’s 28th birthday in Palm Springs last week.

At the time, a source close to Kim told E! News that the reality star and SNL comedian are officially dating, and are “seeing where it goes”.

The insider said: “She is telling some people they aren’t super serious but she isn’t seeing anyone else… She’s trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him.”

“Kim is smitten over him and it’s very exciting to her. He makes her laugh the entire time they are together and she is completely enthralled by him.”

Last week, a photo of Kim and Pete wearing matching pyjamas at her mother Kris Jenner’s house was posted online, fuelling rumours they’re an item.

The snap was shared by rapper Flavor Flav, who revealed the group was celebrating Pete’s birthday.

Kim and Pete struck up a romance after they shared a kiss during her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live last month.

For a sketch, Kim dressed up as Princess Jasmine and Pete dressed up as Aladdin as they kissed on a magic carpet.

Their surprising romance first hit headlines when they were snapped holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm in California over the Halloween break.

Shortly afterwards, Kim jetted to Pete’s native NYC to spend more time with him.

According to TMZ, Kim and Pete enjoyed a secret dinner date at one his favourite restaurants Campania on Staten Island.

The following night, the pair joined a group of friends for dinner at celeb hotspot Zero Bond in the city.

Pete is recently single, after splitting from Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor.

Meanwhile, Kim filed for divorce from her husband of almost seven years Kanye West back in February.

The former couple have remained amicable, as they focus on co-parenting their four children – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Kanye has since been linked to 22-year-old model Vinetria.