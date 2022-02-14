Kim Kardashian enjoys date night with Pete Davidson amid Kanye West drama

Kim Kardashian stepped out with her boyfriend Pete Davidson on Sunday night, after her estranged husband Kanye West lambasted him on social media.

The couple enjoyed a dinner date at Lilia in Brooklyn, New York, and were papped by the MailOnline holding hands as they left the restaurant.

Brushing off the drama surrounding their relationship, the 41-year-old reality star and the 28-year-old comedian were photographed laughing as they walked to their SUV.

Their dinner date came just hours after Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West hit out at Pete in a number of social media posts.

On Saturday, the rapper revealed he doesn’t want Kid Cudi to be on his Donda 2 album because of his friendship with the SNL star.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the 44-year-old wrote: “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who.”

“We all speak in Billie language now,” he added, tagging Kim in the post.

The Chicago native later shared a throwback photo of him out for dinner with Pete, Kid Cudi and Timothée Chalamet, putting a red X over Pete’s face.

He captioned the post: “I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER.”

Kanye later shared a photoshopped Captain America Civil War poster, showing him ready to face off against his estranged wife and Pete.

He put himself, his new girlfriend Julia Fox, Drake, Travis Scott and Future on one side of the “war”, while Kim, Pete, Taylor Swift, Kid Cudi and Billie Eilish were on the other side.

The social media posts come after Kanye threatened to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass” in a new song.

In a song with The Game, which is titled ‘Eazy’, the 44-year-old addressed his estranged wife’s romance with the SNL comedian.

Referencing his near-fatal car crash in 2002, Kanye raps: “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

After Pete’s name is mentioned, a woman’s voice says “Who?”

Rapping about him and Kim having the “best divorce ever”, the father-of-four said: “If we go to court, we’ll go to court together/ Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we’ll go to court together.”

Kanye also addressed the recent controversy surrounding him buying a house across the street from his estranged wife.

He raps: “I got love for the nannies, but real family is better/The cameras watch the kids, y’all stop takin’ the credit. Non-custodial dad, I bought the house next door/What you think the point of really bein’ rich for?”

“Boujee and unruly, y’all need to do some chores/ Rich ass kids, this ain’t yo mama’s house.”

Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The pair tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Kim recently hit back at her estranged husband’s “constant attacks” in an explosive statement posted on social media.

After the rapper publicly slammed Kim for allowing their eight-year-old daughter North on TikTok, the reality star decided enough was enough.

In a lengthy statement shared on her Instagram Story, the 41-year-old wrote: “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

"As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness." "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all." "From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way," she continued. "I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."