Kim Kardashian comes under fire after announcing she is Balenciaga’s latest brand ambassador

Kim Kardashian has come under fire after she announced that she is Balenciaga’s latest brand ambassador.

In 2022, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star cut all ties with the brand following their campaign which depicted children in a questionable light.

The businesswoman who has previously worn Balenciaga to the Met Gala and walked in one of their shows at Paris Fashion Week, was named their brand ambassador on Monday.

In a statement released to her Instagram, story on Monday, Kim wrote: “For several years now, Balenciaga’s designs have been a part of my many looks – and some of my most iconic fashion moments. This historic fashion house embraces modernity, craftsmanship and takes an innovative approach to design under Demna,”

“For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what’s right. I’m excited about this next chapter for the brand and to become their ambassador.”

The announcement comes two years after the disturbing images in their campaign were released.

Balenciaga removed the campaign following major backlash which showed two young children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage clothing.

Taking to X at the time, Kim wrote in a statement: “I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.”

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images.”

As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 27, 2022

“The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

She continued: “I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology.

“In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.”

“As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”

At the time Balenciaga also released a statement addressing the backlash, and wrote: “We sincerely apologise for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused.”

“Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms.”

Appearing to refer to the document excerpts, it added: “We apologise for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign.”

“We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms.”

Fans of the reality star have questioned whether this business move was a good idea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Another user wrote: “So Kim Kardashian just named Balenciaga new brand ambassador to already be a billionaire and take money from that company KNOWN what they did and she was one of the people who spoke out against them is the crazy part, but it says a lot about her character.”

A third commented: “Kim Kardashian has been appointed as the new brand ambassador for Balenciaga. And in case you have forgotten about the controversial issue, here I am to remind you regarding the campaign when they used kids together with Bondage Bear (BDSM) on a bed. Keep boycotting Balenciaga.”