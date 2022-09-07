Kim Kardashian announces exciting new project

Kim Kardashian has announced an exciting new project.

On Wednesday, the SKIMS founder revealed she had co-founded a private equity firm.

The 41-year-old shared a photo of herself alongside private equity investor Jay Sammons via Instagram.

She wrote: “I’m pleased to announce the launch of @SKKYPartners with private equity veteran Jay Sammons as co-founder and co-managing partner, along with @krisjenner who will serve as partner at our firm.”

“Together we hope to leverage our complementary expertise to build the next generation Consumer & Media private equity firm.”

“For more information, visit SKKY.com and follow us at @skkypartners on social media.”

The SKKY Partners Instagram account explained: “Introducing SKKY Partners, a private equity firm co-founded by Kim Kardashian and Jay Sammons that focuses on both control and minority investments in high-growth, market-leading consumer and media companies.”

“The company’s target sectors include consumer products, digital & e-commerce, consumer media, hospitality and luxury.”

Meanwhile, Kim’s sister Kourtney has landed a major deal with fashion retailer boohoo.

The Poosh founder is the brand’s newest ambassador with a focus on sustainability, and her 45-piece collection will launch on September 13.

The mom-of-three also teased the launch of her new brand Lemme, which fans are convinced is a furniture app.

Kim and Kourtney’s new business ventures come ahead of the new season of The Kardashians, which is set to premiere on September 22.