Ad
HomeLA Showbiz

Latest Posts

Kim Kardashian announces exciting new project

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Kim Kardashian has announced an exciting new project.

On Wednesday, the SKIMS founder revealed she had co-founded a private equity firm.

The 41-year-old shared a photo of herself alongside private equity investor Jay Sammons via Instagram.

She wrote: “I’m pleased to announce the launch of @SKKYPartners with private equity veteran Jay Sammons as co-founder and co-managing partner, along with @krisjenner who will serve as partner at our firm.”

“Together we hope to leverage our complementary expertise to build the next generation Consumer & Media private equity firm.”

“For more information, visit SKKY.com and follow us at @skkypartners on social media.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The SKKY Partners Instagram account explained: “Introducing SKKY Partners, a private equity firm co-founded by Kim Kardashian and Jay Sammons that focuses on both control and minority investments in high-growth, market-leading consumer and media companies.”

“The company’s target sectors include consumer products, digital & e-commerce, consumer media, hospitality and luxury.”

Meanwhile, Kim’s sister Kourtney has landed a major deal with fashion retailer boohoo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by lemme (@lemme)

The Poosh founder is the brand’s newest ambassador with a focus on sustainability, and her 45-piece collection will launch on September 13.

The mom-of-three also teased the launch of her new brand Lemme, which fans are convinced is a furniture app.

Kim and Kourtney’s new business ventures come ahead of the new season of The Kardashians, which is set to premiere on September 22.

Kim and Kourtney
Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us