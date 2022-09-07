Kourtney Kardashian fans are convinced they know what her new brand ‘Lemme’ is

Fans are convinced they know what Kourtney Kardashian’s mystery new brand is.

The reality star teased her latest business venture via Instagram on Tuesday by sharing a photo of herself sitting on a couch on her phone, with the brand’s name ‘Lemme’ printed on the wall behind her.

The Poosh founder wrote: “You’re gonna want to sit down for this…notifications on please 📲:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lemme (@lemme)

Kourtney added: “5 years in the making ✨🫶🏼🥹☁️”

The 43-year-old later took to her Instagram Stories to ask her followers what they think her brand will be, with guesses ranging from sex toys to vitamins.

TikToker @GirlBossTown is convinced that Kourtney is launching a new furniture app, explaining: “What gives us the most information is the website which is lemmelive.com, and in the photo she is on her phone.”

“We all know Kourtney is super into home and furniture and interior design, but I don’t necessarily think it’s going to be a line of its own.”

She went on to say she thinks Lemme could be an app where people can “trade already owned furniture” as Kourtney is a fan of sustainability.

Taking to the comment section, some people agreed with the theory that The Kardashians star is launching an app.

One fan commented: “I was thinking it’s sort of an app where the user will be like ‘lemme see if this is sustainable, gluten free, etc,'” while another wrote: “Idk why I have a feeling it’s a dating app.”

Others think Kourtney is launching a podcast, with one writing: “I think she might come out with a ‘let me live’ podcast and talk about other peoples dilemmas!xx”

Kourtney teased her new brand just hours after she was announced as boohoo’s latest brand ambassador.

The mum-of-three’s 45-piece collection, which focuses on sustainability, will launch on September 13