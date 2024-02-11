Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr step out together for the first time since going ‘exclusive’

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have stepped out together for the first time since going “exclusive”.

The reality star and the athlete have publicly been linked since September 2023 when speculation began to mount about a romantic spark between the pair.

The SKIMS founder fuelled rumours she was dating the sports star at her family’s annual Christmas Eve party.

In a video posted on social media, the mother-of-four can be seen sledding with her longtime friend Paris Hilton – and fans quickly spotted Odell in the background.

Kim was seen was seen being guided through The Wynn hotel with the NFL player close by in front of her.

In photos published by The Daily Mail, the pair are seen walking through the lobby with Kim donning a black cowboy hat and bell bottoms.

A source recently told the publication: “Kim has been romantically involved with Odell since last summer and thought she had managed to keep it under wraps.”

“She is not seeing anyone else right now – at least not that her close friends know of.”

Explaining why Kim has been unusually quiet about her love life, the source added that the pair agreed to keep things private to avoid any false speculation that the Skims founder is a “homewrecker.”

The pair started “hanging out” following the 31-year-old’s split from longtime girlfriend Lauren ‘LoLo’ Wood – with whom he shares a one-year-old son Zydn with.

Their split was publicly announced in September but it was not made clear when their relationship came to an end.

The source explained: “Kim really wanted to keep this romance private for two reasons, One is that he has a one-year-old son with his ex Lauren Woods.”

“They both wanted to avoid any speculation that he left Lauren for Kim – branding Kim a homewrecker.”

The second reason allegedly holding Kim from revealing her new beau is her outspoken ex-husband, Kanye West.

The 43-year-old shares four children with the rapper- North, ten, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, four.

The source continued: “The second reason is to avoid the backlash from Kanye, after what Kanye put Pete Davidson through, Kim wants to avoid that at all costs.”

“It is only a matter of time now before Kanye says something publicly, but he has no solid proof,” the source concluded.

Kim was also romantically linked to Tom Brady last year, following his split from Gisele Bündchen.

The pair were first linked by celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi in May, after they received a tip that the reality star was looking at properties near Tom’s home in the Bahamas.

The anonymous tipster claimed Kim was driving his golf cart as she drove around Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club, an exclusive residential community on the island.

At the time, a source told Page Six that Kim and Tom were “just friends”, however the insider noted that they were “having fun”.