Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunite for son Saint’s football game amid public feud

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunited for their son Saint’s football game, amid their public feud.

The former couple were joined by their eight-year-old daughter North, four-year-old daughter Chicago, and two-year-old son Psalm, 2, as they cheered six-year-old Saint on from the sidelines.

In photos published by MailOnline, Kanye was seen filming his son as he played, while Kim watched on while sitting on a fold-up chair.

An insider told PEOPLE magazine that the kids were “thrilled” to see their parents together, however the outing was just for their kids and they won’t be reconciling any time soon.

The source said: “Kim and Kanye said hi to each other, but didn’t speak otherwise. The focus was just on the kids.”

“Kim attends all the kids’ sports activities. She is their biggest fan. On the sideline, she looks like a regular mum. She is very sweet and engaged.”

The outing comes after Kanye hit out at Kim and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson on a number of occasions on social media.

During her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim spoke about taking the “high road” when it comes to dealing with her ex, and admitted she’s trying her best to “ignore” his attacks.

After Ellen commended the reality star for the way she “protects” Kanye, despite his constant public attacks, the SKIMS founder said: “Thank you.”

“I think that’s just who I am and I always had such a good example in my mom and my dad and their relationship,” she continued, referencing her mother Kris Jenner and late father Robert Kardashian. “So I’m always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best.” “So, I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and try to do whatever’s best for the kids,” she added. “Take the high road.” Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences”. The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Kanye is now dating a Kim K look-alike named Chaney Jones.