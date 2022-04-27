Kim and Khloe Kardashian ‘threatened to quit KUWTK if Rob & Chyna continued’

Kim and Khloe Kardashian once threatened to quit Keeping Up With The Kardashians if the spin-off series Rob & Chyna continued.

Amid Blac Chyna’s defamation trial against the Kardashian-Jenner family, Khloe took to the witness stand on Tuesday.

Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani asked Khloe if she wanted Rob and Chyna’s show to be canceled, to which she replied: “We don’t have control.”

An alleged email that Khloe had sent E! network was read to the jury, in which she said: “We are even considering not moving forward with our show if theirs continues, that’s how strongly we feel this is damaging to our family.”

Khloe, however, stated that email referred to the “toxicity” between her and Chyna and had nothing to do with the show.

During her time on the stand, the Good American founder described Rob and Chyna’s relationship as “volatile” and that she and her sister Kylie Jenner were encouraged by KUWTK producers to voice their concerns to the network.

Khloe said: “We were putting our concerns in writing so they were aware of it. We feel strongly about a lot of things [but] that doesn’t mean anybody is going to listen to us.”

The court also heard an alleged email from Kylie which stated that Rob and Chyna had an “embracing” relationship and that they were making the family look fake.

Kim also took to the stand and revealed she doesn’t recall ever personally telling her sisters to voice their concerns about Rob.

The SKIMS mogul testified: “I only remember trying to support Rob. If it was asked of me at any point, I would’ve been honest about my concerns for my brother.”

Chyna’s lawyer also presented the mother-of-four with alleged texts she had sent in 2017.

The texts shown saw Kim ask for a pause in filming so the family could reassess whether they’d want to be on the same show as Chyna.

Kim admitted she did not remember sending the texts and if she had, she assumes the request for a break was to protect her own mental health amid relationship drama between Rob and Chyna.

The 41-year-old also pointed to a text in which she wrote the “network doesn’t listen to us,” saying it suggests her family had no power over such show decisions.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, is suing members of the Kardashian-Jenner family for $100 million on claims of defamation and illegal interference with her contracts and business dealings.

The model has claimed Kim, Khloe, Kylie, and Kris “conspired” to cancel her E! reality show ‘Rob & Chyna’ in 2017 – which they have strongly denied.