Kim and Khloé Kardashian reveal why they keep defending Tristan Thompson – despite his ‘f***ed up’ actions

Kim and Khloé Kardashian have revealed why they keep defending Tristan Thompson, despite his “f***ed up” actions.

The sports star, who shares two kids with Khloe, has been accused of cheating on the reality star several times since they started dating in 2016.

The former couple split for good at the end of 2021, after it was revealed Tristan fathered a child with another woman while they were still together.

During Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the sisters explained why they have remained close to the NBA player, despite his multiple cheating scandals.

When asked where her relationship with Tristan stands, Kim revealed why she still thinks he’s “a really good person”.

“I know you guys are gonna hate me for this, and you’re gonna hate us, and you’re gonna think Khloé’s whatever,” she said.

“It’s so crazy because he’s such a good friend and he’s such a good dad, but he just couldn’t get it together in that area of being a faithful boyfriend.”

“You want to obviously hate him for that. Yeah, of course, his actions and who he was are so f***ed up, I can’t deny that, and we’ve had our talks about it and had our fights about it… but he’s also shown so many decent things and has been a really good person and friend.”

Kim also revealed Tristan has stepped in to help with her own children, and supported her following her split from Kanye West.

“When he saw me struggling with my kids, he stepped up,” she explained. “He started showing up to the games, he picks them up, takes them to dinner, and will always come to my defense, especially if it’s stuff with with me and my ex, and I never really forgot that.

“I’ll never really throw someone away and act like I don’t feel like they can’t grow and evolve.”

Later in the episode, Khloe addressed the fact that Tristan and his 16-year-old brother Amari were living with her.

Back in January, the NBA star’s mother Andrea tragically died of a heart attack at the age of 53.

Following the death of his mother, Tristan became his brother Amari’s legal guardian.

Tristan later moved back to California with his brother, who is disabled, but he was faced with another tragedy when his roof caved in due to extreme weather.

Luckily, the pair were able to move in with Khloe while Tristan’s house remained unliveable.

In the episode, Khloe said: “I’m not naïve to fact that my ex-boyfriend is living in my house and that we’re in really sensitive times… Tristan is in the very fresh stages of grieving [his mom].”

The mother-of-two insisted she had put boundaries in place, and said: “I never want to be someone that anyone can accuse that I misled them when it comes to love. I think I’m so adamant about that because I’ve been on the receiving end of it and I just don’t think love is something you play with.”

“Tristan has said before [that] I’m his person,” she continued. “I’m not saying I don’t believe him but I’ve heard this, and of course, it’s angered me before because I’m like, ‘If I f***ing am, then why have you treated me like this and how many times?'”

“I love love, and I am a hopeless romantic, but that’s not gonna change how I feel and what happened.”

“What happened between Tristan and I was not some small little incident. It was some massive situation that really was very traumatic experience for me and my life, so I’m not gonna forget it,” she said.

“But I’m so proud that I’m able to be kind and mature and show my children that Mommy and Daddy can co-exist and be co-parents, and I’m able to be here for him when he’s in his time of need.

“Someone that I really did not want to look at just a couple months ago, I have living under my roof.”

“I lost a parent, I don’t wish that on anybody. I don’t care what you did to me, this is something beyond my pain.

“My moral compass is saying for me to be a good person and be supportive when someone is in need, so everyone do what your moral compass says, I’m gonna do what mine says.”