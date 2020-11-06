Khloe Kardashian slams ‘untrue claims’ on social media

The reality star has hit back after a follower criticised her family

Khloe Kardashian has slammed “untrue claims” on social media, after a follower criticised her family amid the U.S. presidential election.

Earlier this week, the reality star admitted she was feeling anxious about the election results, as votes were being counted.

Khloe tweeted: “I haven’t slept, not for a minute!! Anxiety on a 10 10 10.”

Sadly, Khloe’s tweet attracted some negative attention, as one person replied: “Not being funny, but you [and] your family are huge influencers and I haven’t seen any of you try and push the vote!”

The KUWTK star hit back by replying: “My family & I have encouraged the importance of voting, registering to vote and using your platforms.”

“We have been posting for weeks/weeks where people can register. Where people can vote.”

“We have made it super simplistic/easy. Please be fully informed before u make untrue claims,” she added.

Multiple members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan encouraged their fans to vote in the U.S. election.

Earlier this week, Kim told fans that she had cast her vote, but many questioned who she was supporting – as her husband Kanye West was a candidate this year.

It’s understood Kanye only received about 50,000 votes in the election, but the rapper has vowed to run again in 2024.