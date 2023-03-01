Khloe Kardashian shares update after getting tumour removed from her face

Khloe Kardashian has shared an update, after getting a tumour removed from her face.

The Good American founder, who opened up about her skin cancer scare last October, told her Instagram followers that she is “healing wonderfully”.

After a fan asked the reality star: “And what the heck is on your cheek?”, Khloe replied: “a bandage 🩹 I had a tumour removed from my face but I’m totally ok. Thank you for asking ❤️.”

When another follower also asked about the bandage, the 38-year-old added that the bandage was actually “a scar strip.”

She explained: “I had a tumor removed from my face a few months ago so I wear this for healing and the prevention of my scar getting worse. All is great and healing wonderfully.”

Sharing the news of her tumour removal, Khloe wrote on Instagram last October: “I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I’ve been wearing one for the past few weeks.”

“After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realising it was not budging.”

The mother-of-two continued: “Dermatologist Dr. Tess Mauricio examined it, and a second biopsy was ran by Dr. Daniel Behroozan because what they both were seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age.”

“A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor on my face. I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my families and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face.”

“I’m grateful to share that Dr. Fischer was able to get everything – all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process.”

“So, here we are… you’ll continue to see my bandages and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar (and indention in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I’m making these face bandages look.”

Khloe then wrote: “PS, I am ONLY sharing this story with you so I can remind everyone to get checked, and frequently.”

“At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas. Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time. I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously so no one is exempt from these things. Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups.”

“Thank you to my amazing doctors!! Garth I am so beyond grateful for you!!! I know how deeply you didn’t want to cut into my face, but you did it to protect me. I trust you with everything and I’m so grateful we caught this early.”

“I was lucky and all I have is a scar to tell a story with. Most people aren’t as lucky as me and I am forever thankful and grateful. ‘Everyone you meet is fighting a battle we know nothing about. Try not to judge and be kind for you have no idea what they are going through.’”