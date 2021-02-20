Khloe Kardashian shares cryptic quote after sister Kim files for divorce from Kanye West

The couple have called it quits after almost seven years of marriage

Khloe Kardashian shares cryptic quote after sister Kim files for divorce from...

Khloe Kardashian shared a cryptic quote on social media yesterday, after her sister Kim finally filed for divorce from Kanye West.

The KUWTK star filed to divorce her rapper husband on Friday, after almost seven years of marriage.

Just hours before the news hit headlines, Khloe posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram Story, which said, “2021 motto: If we can’t support and help each other grow, we gotta let each other go.”

According to TMZ, Kim filed divorce documents through her attorney Laura Wasser on Friday.

It’s understood their split has been “amicable”, and Kim is reportedly seeking joint custody of their four children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Insiders have since told PEOPLE that Kanye believes his presidential bid “cost him his marriage” to the KUWTK star.