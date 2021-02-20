Kanye West believes presidential run ‘cost him his marriage’ to Kim Kardashian

The reality star filed for divorce from the rapper on Friday

Kanye West believes his 2020 presidential run “cost him his marriage” to Kim Kardashian, according to a new report.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star filed for divorce from the rapper on Friday, after nearly seven years of marriage.

A source has since told PEOPLE that Kanye is “processing things”.

The insider continued: “He thinks that the Presidential run was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Before that, there was hope. After that, none. It cost him his marriage.”

Fans feared the couple were headed for a divorce last July, when Kanye spoke about almost aborting their daughter North during a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina.

Kanye said: “Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child.”

At the time, sources claimed Kim was “furious” that Kanye had “shared something so private.”

After the rally, the Yeezy founder posted a number of shocking statements on Twitter, and he even accused Kim of trying to get him “locked up”.

The rapper also claimed he’s been “trying to get divorced” from Kim ever since she met Meek Mill back in 2018 to discuss prison reform, and he also appeared to slam his mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

Kanye later deleted the tweets, and a few hours later Kim released a statement addressing her husband’s behaviour.

Ad

In the statement, the reality star opened up about her husband’s mental health – explaining how “incredibly complicated and painful” it can be to struggle with bipolar disorder.

The mother-of-four also asked the public to show their family “compassion” during such a difficult time.

Days later, the 43-year-old posted a public apology to Kim on Twitter.

The couple then put on a united front by taking their kids on a “make or break” trip to the Dominican Republic.

But since then, their relationship has reportedly deteriorated, and Kanye has been holed up at his ranch in Wyoming – while Kim stays in LA.

Kim and Kanye tied the knot back in 2014, and the couple share four kids – North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

Goss.ie has reached out to Kanye’s rep for comment.