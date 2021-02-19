Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

The couple have finally called it quits

Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West.

According to TMZ the reality star turned business woman officially filed the divorce papers after 7 years of marriage.

The website states that a close source to the pair have said the split is “amicable” and said that Kim is looking for joint custody of their four children; North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint.

The documents were filed by infamous celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser who represented her in her divorce to Kris Humphries, as well as representing Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp in the past.

So far their date of separation has not been listed in the proceedings.

Rumours of a split first surfaced last summer, just months into the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

It came amid Kanye’s failed presidential bid, during which he claimed he stopped Kim from “aborting” their child North in a shocking speech during a rally.

Insiders claimed this kickstarted the unravelling of their relationship, with the pair then said to be “living separate lives” since the summer.

The news comes just hours after insiders claimed Kanye was not “doing well” amid the breakdown of their marriage.