Khloe Kardashian opens up about undergoing procedure to fill cheek indention after skin cancer scare

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about undergoing a procedure to fill an indention on her cheek after her skin cancer scare.

The reality star, had a tumour removed from her face after receiving a “rare” melanoma diagnosis.

The 39-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to thank her physician Dr. Fischer for helping her to fill in the gap that was left in her face after the operation.

She wrote: “My Armenian Tribe. Master L has been helping me with my indention on my cheek from the tumor I had removed and she has done WONDERS!!!”

“It will always be something we have to fill due to the mass but she has a magic wand if you ask me.”

The Good American founder penned in a separate slide: “For those who do not know I had a skin cancer scare on my face.”

Khloe called Dr. Fisher her “angel” and said that he was “out of this world fabulous!”

“Not only did he remove the tumor and made sure that I am completely cancer free but he did such a f***ing stellar job on making my scar as small and beautiful as possible.”

“Thank you so much, Garth! You know I adore you,” she added.

Posting an old picture of the the spot that she thought was a persistent pimple before finding out that it was in fact cancerous, Khloe said: “We started here. This small spec of as melanoma…Yes that tiny dot that I thought was a pimple for almost a year.”

The mum-of-two then posted a picture of the same spot after the tumour was removed, which was stitched up on her cheek.

She explained: “I know this looks crazy and pretty massive, which it was, but for all good reason @garthmd made sure to protect the stitches and make sure everything was flat as possible so there was no stretching of the scar, incision area, and we tried to avoid keloiding as much as possible…He’s just the best.”

After removing the malignant growth, Khloe posted a close-up selfie to show the indentation on her face.

She posted a second close-up photo of her indention and wrote: “Waited over nine months to get this filled by the way. Patience is everything and of course we have to make sure medically everything is safe.”

Khloe urged her fans to “be consistent with your skin cancer checks”, adding: “No one is exempt.”

Khloe also posted some PSA about skin cancer where she urged her followers to get checked for skin cancer or melanoma.

She wrote: “With over 5 million cases diagnosed in the United States each year, skin cancer is America’s most common cancer.

“Fortunately, skin cancer is also one of the most preventable cancers. By sharing facts about the dangers of unprotected sun exposure and encouraging people to check their skin for warning sign.”

The TV personality continued: “I encourage everyone to reach out to their dermatologist and get yearly (or more like me) skin cancer checks. One check can save your life.

“Even if you think it’s nothing…It never hurts to get it looked at. I for one could not have imagined that that little speck on my face was melanoma.

“Praise the Lord for covering me and thank you to everyone who was apart of my journey. it’s an ongoing one! God is GREAT”