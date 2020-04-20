The reality star is giving back during this tough time

Khloé Kardashian is helping the elderly food shop during the Coronavirus pandemic

Khloé Kardashian has been giving back during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 35-year-old has been helping the elderly by going food shopping for them and covering their grocery bills, according to TMZ.

Khloé has been leaving her home early to go to food shops within the first hour of them opening-up, which is the reserved time for elderly people.

Sources reveal that the blonde beauty bought gift cards “for over 200 employees” of the shops she visited.

Khloe admitted that she wanted to help key workers stacking shelves to feel appreciated for their hard work.

Khloé is not the only member of the Kardashian family to give back during the COVID-19 crisis.

The news came after her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian each donated $1 million to charities in previous weeks.

Kim donated from her SKIMS shapewear brand to help mothers and children in need during the global pandemic.

“Our six-month anniversary has fallen in the middle of a global crisis so more than ever, it’s our responsibility to give back and do what we can to help others,” Kim revealed in a statement on Instagram.

Kylie has not only donated the massive amount under her new company home, Coty, but she has donated 600 pounds of hand sanitizer for hospitals.

