Khloe Kardashian admits her anxiety was ‘through the roof’ at the Met Gala 2022

Khloe Kardashian has admitted her anxiety was “through the roof” at her first ever Met Gala 2022.

The Good American founder attended the star-studded event in New York on Monday with her sister Kylie Jenner.

The 37-year-old wore a glittering gold floor-length Moschino gown, designed by Jeremy Scott, for the occasion.

Khloe accessorised with a pair of chic metallic sunglasses and black gloves, and wore her short blonde hair straight and sleek.

Taking to Twitter after the charity ball, the mother-of-one tweeted: “Am I supposed to admit that I almost had a heart attack on that carpet tonight? My anxiety was through the roof!”

She later added: “I am so incredibly honored that I was invited to the MET wearing @Moschino @ITSJEREMYSCOTT designed my dress in about 10 days.”

Khloe and Kylie were later joined on the red carpet by sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney attended the event with her fiancé Travis Barker, and her mom Kris Jenner attended with her beau Corey Gamble.

Kim Kardashian was also invited to this year’s Met with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, and she stepped out on the red carpet in Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress.