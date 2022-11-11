Kendall Jenner ‘reaches settlement’ in copycat liquor lawsuit

Kendall Jenner has reportedly reached a settlement in her copycat liquor lawsuit.

Tequila 512 sued the model over her brand 818 Tequila, claiming that it was too similar to theirs.

The number 512 in their brand is in reference to the area code for Austin, Texas, and the number 818 in Kendall’s company refers to where the Kardashian clan are from – San Fernando Valley.

Tequila 512 claimed that both businesses had similar colour schemes and almost identical label styles.

The brand owners also claimed that Kendall’s famous sister Kim Kardashian was allegedly using an image of a bottle similar to theirs in her Hollywood app – a game which allows players to “live like a Kardashian”.

According to TMZ, Tequila 512 and 818 Tequila have “settled their beef”, agreeing “they will each have the right to use their existing names and they will both make changes to their labels to clarify that they are not related to each other”.

A spokesperson for Tequila 512 said: “We’re excited to have this litigation behind us so we can continue focusing on growing tequila 512 which we believe dollar for dollar is the best quality tequila on the market today.”

According to TMZ, Tequila 512 are going to add “Est. 2012” to their label, as a distinction from Kendall’s brand.

Nick Matzorkis, CEO of Tequila 512, told the outlet: “Tequila 512’s lawsuit against 818 Tequila has been resolved.”

“The parties have agreed that they will each have the right to use their existing names and they will both make changes to their labels to clarify that they are not related to each other.”

“Tequila 512 has dismissed its case,” they concluded.