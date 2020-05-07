Katy Perry shows off blossoming baby bump as she discusses isolation with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry shows off blossoming baby bump as she discusses isolation with...

Katy Perry showcased her blossoming baby bump as she discussed isolating with her fiancé Orlando Bloom on Instagram Live.

The 35-year-old is expecting her first child with The Pirates Of The Caribbean star.

Speaking to fellow singer Cyn on Instagram Live, Katy excitedly unveiled her growing baby bump as she pulled down her skirt slightly.

“If you love me during quarantine, you will love me any other time,” she said.

“You can’t hide your foot fungus. This is me! You can’t hide anything!”

The Firework hitmaker also made it clear that her relationship with Orlando is nowhere near perfect, even though they are madly in love.

“You’re always going to be working on yourself and your relationship. Your partner is your mirror,” she explained.

“I don’t know about you, but sometimes if you get me in front of one of those magnifying mirrors at a hotel, and I see my pores and whiskers, I won’t leave the room for 30 minutes.”

“I’m like, I can’t believe I see all the things that I never saw and I need to work on. That’s what your partner is,” she added.

