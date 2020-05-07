New research reveals the world’s richest children – including Kim Kardashian’s kids

This is no surprise

New research has revealed the world’s richest children – including Kim Kardashian’s four kids with Kanye West.

The Kids Rich List 2020 shines a light on children under the age of 16 who already have a ridiculous net worth.

Moulay Hassan, the Crown Prince of Morocco, takes the top spot with a huge net worth of $1 billion, followed by the three children of Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi Carter have an estimated net worth of $500 million, according to the list.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children landed in third place, with an estimated net worth of $250 million.

Brangelina’s kids were followed by Kim Kardashian and Kayne West’s four children North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm West, 10 months.

According to the Kids Rich List, the Kardashian-West kids have an estimated $40 million trust fund.

Check out the top ten list below, which also includes YouTube stars JoJo Siwa, Ryan Kaji (Guan), and Evan Moana.

The list was compiled by Electric Ride On Cars, who have noted that these figures are purely estimates from the research they obtained online.

They also pointed out that in many cases, the information is not publicly available, so some notable individuals have been omitted from the list – including the British Royal children.

Check out the full list here.

