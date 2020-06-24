The singer is expecting her first child

Katy Perry reveals she’s battled depression and anxiety during her pregnancy

Katy Perry has revealed she’s battled depression and anxiety throughout her pregnancy.

The 35-year-old, who is expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom, has opened up about feeling “every emotion” during her pregnancy.

Speaking on Boston’s Mix 104.1, Katy confessed: “I’ve been every emotion under the sun.”

“I’ve been overwhelmed, I’ve been anxious. I’ve been happy, I’ve been overjoyed, I’ve been depressed. I’ve been all of it.”

“The world is just a wild time and it’s a wild time to bring life into the world,” she continued.

“People were already having those kinds of conversations years ago where it was like, ‘Man, the world feels a little uncertain’ and now it really feels shaky boots!”

The Firework hitmaker also confessed that they haven’t decided on a name for their baby girl.

“We have yet to decide specifically on her name because, I think, we’ve got options and she’ll tell us,” she explained. “I’ll look at her and go, ‘Oh yea yea, you are her, you are that!'”

Katy and Orlando are set to welcome their first child later this summer.

