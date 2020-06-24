The model showed off her new look on Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski debuts dramatic new look – after dying her hair blonde

Emily Ratajkowski has debuted a dramatic new look – after dying her hair blonde.

Joining the quarantine hair transformation club, the former brunette is now a blonde bombshell.

The 29-year-old revealed her new blonde locks in a series of photos and videos posted on Instagram.

Celebrities including Hailey Bieber and Bella Thorne commented on the actress’ new look, and it looks like they definitely approve.

Bella Thorne commented: “🔥🔥🔥”, while Hailey Bieber wrote: “Wowwww 😍😍😍😍”.

Emily partnered with luxury haircare brand Kerastase for the hair transformation, stating she is “in love” with her new look.

The bombshell also showed off the before and after looks on TikTok, using the “Girl, don’t do it” sound.

Emily cheekily captioned the post: “I did it.”

