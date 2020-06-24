Home LA Showbiz Emily Ratajkowski debuts dramatic new look – after dying her hair blonde

Emily Ratajkowski debuts dramatic new look – after dying her hair blonde

The model showed off her new look on Instagram

By
Sophie Clarke
-
Emily Ratajkowski has debuted a dramatic new look – after dying her hair blonde.

Joining the quarantine hair transformation club, the former brunette is now a blonde bombshell.

The 29-year-old revealed her new blonde locks in a series of photos and videos posted on Instagram.

BLONDE. Thank you @kerastase_official 🤍 #kerastase

Celebrities including Hailey Bieber and Bella Thorne commented on the actress’ new look, and it looks like they definitely approve.

Bella Thorne commented: “🔥🔥🔥”, while Hailey Bieber wrote: “Wowwww 😍😍😍😍”.

Emily partnered with luxury haircare brand Kerastase for the hair transformation, stating she is “in love” with her new look.

Day 1 as a blondie

The bombshell also showed off the before and after looks on TikTok, using the “Girl, don’t do it” sound.

Emily cheekily captioned the post: “I did it.”

@emrataI did it♬ original sound – makayladid

