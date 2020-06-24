Aoibhin Garrihy shares adorable video of daughter taking part in the temptation challenge

Aoibhin Garrihy shares adorable video of daughter taking part in the temptation...

Aoibhin Garrihy has shared an adorable video of her daughter taking part in the temptation challenge.

The viral social media trend encourages parents to leave some sweet treats in front of their children before walking away, and telling them not to touch it.

The former Fair City star decided to try it out on her eldest daughter Hanorah, as the pair made rice-crispy buns together.

Aoibhin posted the sweet footage on Instagram, and revealed that her two-year-old passed the test.

“She nailed it…she deserves to lick the spoon! 🍫🙌🏻,” she captioned the post.

During the video, the mother-of-two left a bowl of marshmallows in front of Hanorah while she walked to the other side of the kitchen.

While she was tempted by the sweet treats and stared intently at the bowl, the young tot kept herself busy by taking the bun cases out of the baking tray.

When Aoibhin returned to her daughter, she was delighted to find that Hanorah resisted eating the marshmallows.

Friends and fans flooded the comment section to react to the heartwarming video.

“Fumed to bits 😭😂❤️❤️❤️,” Aoibhin’s sister Ailbhe Garrihy wrote.

“You have one strong-willed cailín there Aoibhinn, the blue steel down the camera 😂😍,” one follower penned.

“Oh wow, the facial responses 😂 I love how she decided to make up her own game with the bun cases in the end. Treats don’t matter when you can play with something crunchy 🧁☺️,” another fan added.

Aoibhin married her hotelier husband John Burke in Clare back in 2016.

The couple have two children together – Hanorah and Líobhan, who they welcomed in November last year.

