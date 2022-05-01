Katie Holmes confirms new romance with musician

Katie Holmes is off the market again.

Following her split from Emilio Vitolo Jr. last year, the actress has confirmed her romance with 33-year-old musician Bobby Wooten III.

In photos published by PEOPLE, the couple were spotted passionately kissing in Central Park, New York on Thursday.

Katie, 43, previously married to Tom Cruise, with whom she shares daughter Suri, 16.

The Dawson’s Creek star was later linked to Jamie Foxx for several years, before they split in 2019.

Katie was then linked to Emilio in September 2020, but the former couple called it quits in May last year.