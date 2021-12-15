Kathy Hilton ‘set to return’ for new season of RHOBH after ‘being offered more money’

Kathy Hilton will reportedly return for another season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The 62-year-old, who is the older sister of OG cast member Kyle Richards, made her debut on the hit reality show during season 11 as a “friend of” the Housewives.

Last month, TMZ claimed the mother-of-four was refusing to film season 12 of the show because she was unhappy with the amount Bravo offered to pay her.

According to the outlet, Kathy negotiated with producers for weeks, and they reportedly agreed to give her more money.

She is expected to begin filming with the rest of the RHOBH cast in early 2022.

Filming for season 12 of the show is currently paused, after Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna tested positive for Covid-19.