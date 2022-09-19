Kate Winslet rushed to hospital after being injured on set of film

Kate Winslet was rushed to hospital in Croatia, after falling on the set of her film ‘Lee’.

The Oscar-winning actress will play World War II correspondent Lee Miller in the historical drama – which is directed by Ellen Kuras.

A rep for Kate told Deadline: “Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production. She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week.”

Mario Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough and Josh O’Connor will also star in ‘Lee’, which is about the woman who chronicled WWII on the allied front lines and exposed all the atrocities Hitler’s Nazi Germany committed against the Jewish community.

Speaking about the film, Kate told Deadline last year: “This is absolutely not a biopi. To make a story about Lee’s whole life, that’s a series worth for HBO.”

“What we wanted to do was find the most interesting decade in her life, the one that defined who she was and what she became because of what she went through. It was the period from 1938-1948 that took her right through the war and her most defining time.”

“That is the story we want people to know about Lee more than the many other parts of her life.”