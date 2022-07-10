Kate Mara and Jamie Bell expecting their second child together

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are expecting their second child together.

The actress announced her pregnancy via Instagram on Sunday, by posting a photo of her and her husband walking together outside the BFI Chair’s Dinner in London on June 28.

The Fantastic Four star, who wore a loose-fitting mini dress in the snap, captioned the post: “There are three of us in this pic.”

Kate and Jamie first started dating back in 2015, after meeting on the set of Fantastic Four.

The couple later tied the knot in July 2017, and welcomed their first child together in May 2019.

Jamie, who recently starred as Bernie Taupin in the Elton John biopic Rocketman, was previously married to actress Evan Rachel Wood.

They divorced in 2014 after two years of marriage, and are parents to their five-year-old son.