Kardashian-Jenner family’s annual Christmas Eve party ‘cancelled’ due to Covid-19

The Kardashian-Jenner family’s annual Christmas Eve party has reportedly been cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid-19.

Each year, the famous family host an extravagant event and invite a host of A-list celebrities to the bash.

A source told TMZ that Kris Jenner decided to hold off on having a big Christmas celebration, but that she still plans on spending Christmas Eve with her children and grandchildren.

It comes after an insider told E! News that Kim Kardashian’s new beau Pete Davidson had been invited to the Christmas Eve party, as well as Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West.

Last year, Khloe Kardashian announced that the Christmas bash would not be going ahead for the first time in 40 years.

She tweeted at the time: “The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year.”

“It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”

The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 🥺I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 7, 2020