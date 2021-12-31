Kardashian-Jenner family react to the suspected murder of their former business manager

The Kardashian-Jenner family have reacted to the suspected murder of their former business manager, Angela Kukawski.

The 55-year-old, who worked with a number of high-profile celebrity clients, was found dead in the trunk of car on December 23 in Los Angeles, after she was reported missing.

Angela’s boyfriend Jason Barker has since been charged with one count of murder and one count of torture, and his bail has been set at over $3 million.

After hearing the news of her death, the Kardashian-Jenner family paid tribute to Angela in a statement.

They said: “Angela was truly the best. She cared about everyone of us and made things happen that were impossible.”

“She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time.”

The business manager’s former client Nicki Minaj also paid tribute to her on Instagram.

The rapper wrote: “Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know.”

“You didn’t deserve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest in peace.”

The 55-year-old, who was a mother-of-five, worked at Boulevard Management which offers “financial management services to entertainers, athletes, and high-net worth individuals”.

The police investigation into her death is ongoing, and Jason Barker is scheduled to appear in court on January 12.