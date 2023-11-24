Kanye West reunites with wife Bianca Censori following reports they were ‘taking a break’

Kanye West has reunited with his wife Bianca Censori, following reports they were “taking a break”.

In a video shared on social media, the couple were spotted dancing together at Chris Brown’s private party in Dubai this week.

The clip shows Kanye with his arms wrapped around Bianca as they swayed side to side.

Kanye and Bianca listening to “Go Crazy” by Chris Brown pic.twitter.com/SrHVIjcKN2 — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) November 23, 2023

Just last week, The US Sun reported that pair had been spending time apart since mid-October, after her friends organised an “intervention”.

“Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision,” a source told the publication.

“He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She’s been all about Ye.”

The source added that although Kanye “has been a lot happier and more focused with her around,” their relationship seems to have “taken its toll on her a bit with everyone having their opinion”.

The 46-year-old reportedly has tunnel vision on making new music, and is therefore “not that worried” about his and Bianca’s marriage.

“[Bianca] may go back to him for the album launch — she loves the lifestyle — but I think it’s clear her family and friends would rather she didn’t,” the source continued.

They claimed Kanye’s biggest concern at the moment is “finding distribution after losing so many connections due to his anti-semitic remarks last year”.

The news came just weeks after new documents revealed that Kanye and Bianca are legally married, amid rumours they hadn’t filed for a marriage certificate to make it legally binding.

Their marriage date is listed as December 20, 2022 – one month after he finalised his divorce from Kim.

Per their marriage licence, were wed by officiant James Mayfield in Palo Alto, California, known as Silicon Valley.

The document was filed under Bianca Censori and ‘Ye’, who legally changed his named from Kanye Omari west in October 2021.

Kanye and Bianca’s marital home is listed as his Wyoming ranch.