A new report has claimed that Kanye West “has no immediate plans” to return to the US for Christmas and reunite with his children.

Kanye shares four children with ex-wife, Kim Kardashian – North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

The rapper has been predominantly out of the country this summer as he travelled Europe and Dubai, with his wife Bianca Censori.

A source told The US Sun: “Ye has loved being out of LA, he’s never been a huge fan of the city and has no immediate plans to return, despite having a place here and his Yeezy HQ.”

“Bianca has spent time back in Australia and they’re getting back on track and planning what to do for the holidays.”

“There is talk of them returning to Italy in the next few weeks where he’s renting a place and having Kim fly the kids there, but it’s up in the air at the minute.”

“He hasn’t had all four children in a while, so it may just be the older ones, who are always accompanied by Kim’s security and a nanny, but he does want to see them.”

This comes after the Gold Digger rapper recently reunited with his wife Bianca, after reports broke that the pair were “taking a break.”

In a video shared on social media, the couple were spotted dancing together at Chris Brown’s private party in Dubai this week.

The clip shows Kanye with his arms wrapped around Bianca as they swayed side to side.

Kanye and Bianca listening to “Go Crazy” by Chris Brown pic.twitter.com/SrHVIjcKN2 — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) November 23, 2023

Just last week, the same publication reported that pair had been spending time apart since mid-October, after her friends organised an “intervention”.

“Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision,” a source told the publication.

“He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She’s been all about Ye.”

The source added that although Kanye “has been a lot happier and more focused with her around,” their relationship seems to have “taken its toll on her a bit with everyone having their opinion”.

The 46-year-old reportedly has tunnel vision on making new music, and is therefore “not that worried” about his and Bianca’s marriage.

“[Bianca] may go back to him for the album launch — she loves the lifestyle — but I think it’s clear her family and friends would rather she didn’t,” the source continued.

They claimed Kanye’s biggest concern at the moment is “finding distribution after losing so many connections due to his anti-semitic remarks last year”.