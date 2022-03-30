Kanye West buys Kim K look-alike girlfriend Chaney Jones a $275K designer gift

Kanye West has bought his new girlfriend Chaney Jones a $275k Hermès Birkin bag.

According to Page Six, the rapper bought an extremely rare version of the bag from Privé Porter, complete with silver metallic Chèvre leather and palladium hardware.

The 44-year-old was reportedly on FaceTime with his 24-year-old girlfriend from Houston on Tuesday night to watch the bag be delivered to her.

Kanye West buys girlfriend Chaney Jones a $275K Hermès Birkin bag https://t.co/fXHtgLR860 pic.twitter.com/PcYJ8LlYkQ — Page Six (@PageSix) March 30, 2022

A source told the publication that Chaney wanted this exact version of the bag, as it is “very very rare” and not in circulation anymore.

This isn’t the first time Ye has splashed out on a Hermès bag for a love interest.

In February, the Yeezy designer purchased five Birkins for his then-girlfriend Julia Fox and her friends on her birthday.

On TMZ: Kanye West Gifts Julia Fox, Friends Baby Birkins for Her Birthday https://t.co/tjs3qJITe2 pic.twitter.com/51LwErY9UA — What's Cool (@WhatsCool) February 3, 2022

Julia, 32, and Kanye split last month after a whirlwind romance, and Ye started dating model and Kim K look-alike Chaney shortly afterwards.

Speaking about Chaney and Ye’s relationship, a source told E! News earlier this month: “They have been spending a lot of time together in the last two weeks and he likes her company.”

“She travels with him, and they are having a good time,” the insider said, adding that Ye isn’t “dating anyone exclusively” and that there “isn’t a label” for the pair quite yet.

“He likes to have a distraction. And would drop anything for Kim if he had the chance,” the source explained. Kim, who is now dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson, officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.