Kanye West apologises to the Jewish community – says he ‘deeply regrets any pain caused’

Kanye West has apologised to the Jewish community, and said he “deeply regrets any pain” he caused.

The rapper has come under fire in recent years for his shocking antisemitic outbursts, one of which saw him showcasing support for Adolf Hitler.

Kanye’s erratic displays lost him a huge sum of money and endorsement deals, and he was also dropped by his talent agency.

The GoldDigger rapper took to his newly reactivated Instagram page to issue an apology to his 18.2m followers in Hebrew on Tuesday morning.

He wrote: “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.

“I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding More in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

The post divided fans with some accepting his apology, and others not.

In the comment section of the post, many people accepted the apology but warned him not to act out again.

One commenter wrote: “Next time we won’t accept forgiveness, be careful.”

Another user declined his peace offering and said: “We won’t forget and we won’t forgive plus I hate you for a decade that freed us from the persona Bama.”

Although Kanye has apologised, his latest track Vultures from his new album, which is set to be released soon, also contains antisemitic lyrics in it.

The album has already sparked controversy, as his new song Vultures contains offensive lyrics about “f***ing” a Jewish person.

In videos seen online, Kanye can be heard rapping the lyrics to Vultures: “How can I be anti-Semitic? I just f***ed a Jewish b****.”

The shocking lyrics have garnered furious backlash from fans, who took to X to share their thoughts.

One user wrote: “Kanye West Slammed by Jewish Organizations Over ‘Jew Hating‘ Lyrics to His ‘Vultures‘ Song.”

The news comes after Kanye reunited with his wife Bianca Censori at the end of November, following reports they were “taking a break.”

In a video shared on social media, the couple were spotted dancing together at Chris Brown’s private party in Dubai

Kanye and Bianca have been legally married since last December, despite questions surrounding the legitimacy of their marriage.

Their marriage date is listed as December 20, 2022 – one month after he finalised his divorce from Kim.

Per their marriage licence, were wed by officiant James Mayfield in Palo Alto, California, known as Silicon Valley