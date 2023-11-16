Justin Timberlake puts on a united front with wife Jessica Biel following Britney Spears backlash

Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel have stepped out together for the first time since Britney Spears accused the singer of being unfaithful in her new memoir.

In her book, The Woman In Me, the popstar has made cheating allegations against Justin, while also revealing that she had an abortion with the star.

This is the 42-year-old’s first major public appearance with his wife since the release of Britney’s bombshell memoir.

The NSYNC frontman stepped out at the premiere of the new Trolls film, Trolls: Band Together, in LA on Wednesday evening alongside Jessica.

The couple put on a united front as they posed for pictures together on the red carpet and were seen hand-in-hand.

The pair have been married for 10 years and share two children together – Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3.

11.15 | Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake at the special screening of “Trolls Band Together” at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California. 📸: Gilbert Flores / GettyImages® pic.twitter.com/NgrFRRH53f — 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧𝙡𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙜𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙧𝙮 (@jtimberlakepics) November 16, 2023

Britney opened up about her split from Justin in her book which hit shelves on October 24.

The singer famously dated the Cry Me A River singer from 1999 until their high-profile split in 2002.

The pop-star accused Justin of “cheating” on her with “another celebrity”.

In another except of her book, Britney claimed she had an abortion during her relationship with the star.

A recent report has also claimed that Justin sent a “two-word text” to break-up with the Gimmie More singer.

In her book, Britney revealed that she was “devastated” and considered quitting the music industry when Justin ended things with her via text.

She wrote: “I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood.”

Director Chris Applebaum has since recalled being with Britney on set of the Overprotected: The Darkchild Remix music video.

Chris claimed that when he arrived at her trailer, he saw Britney sitting cross-legged on the floor, with her makeup smudged from tears.

The director claimed she held up her Motorola flip phone and said: “I can’t believe it. Look it. This happened.”

He alleged the singer showed him a text from Justin which read: “It’s over!!!”

Prior to the singer’s memoir release, sources told Page Six exclusively that Justin had been “concerned” about what his 41-year-old ex was going to share from their relationship.

“It’s eating at him,” an inside source shared.

Another insisted the tell-all was “not a takedown” of anyone in particular.